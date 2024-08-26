Lessons from my relationship manager quitting….again
Summary
- The relentless pressure to sell financial products causes young relationship managers in private banks to leave frequently, disrupting customer service.
- Inexperienced relationship managers often push unsuitable financial products to meet sales targets, so investors should stay cautious.
A few days ago, I received a message from my relationship manager informing me that she had left the private sector bank where I hold my primary account. This wasn’t the first time something like this happened. Since 2008, I’ve had relationship managers come and go, with each one lasting around two years before moving on.