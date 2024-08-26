Lessons from my relationship manager quitting….again

Now, why is this misselling successful? It’s because of information asymmetry that exists: The supplier of the financial product, that is the relationship manager, knows slightly more than many individuals looking to invest. It’s like when I used to teach finance to business school students. I was usually one chapter in the book ahead of them. Of course, the students didn’t know that, like many consumers of financial products don’t know that the knowledge of relationship managers when it comes to giving proper investing/financial advice is next to non-existent. They are in the business of selling whatever their bosses have asked them to sell at that point of time.