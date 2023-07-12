Mutual funds investment: Stock market rally over? Why MF investors are betting big on contra funds explained here2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Equity mutual funds in India attracted the highest net inflow in three months, with investors betting on contra funds that offer reasonable valuations and long-term positive outlooks
Mutual funds are popular investment options that provide significant returns in the long run. There are different categories of mutual funds. Contra Funds are funds that bet on stocks that are not in flavour in the market currently for any short-term reason but are good long-term bets and available at a very reasonable value.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×