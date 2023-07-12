Why MF investors are betting big on contra funds?

According to Mukesh Kochar, National Head-Wealth, AUM Capital, in the current market scenario when the market is near its peak, investors are trying to find contarion bets more suitable as the risk-reward is more favorable there. These stocks comprise either the beaten-up sector or the stock that has not run up much comparably and is available at a reasonable valuation with long-term positive outlooks. There may be some short-term challenges for these sectors but the long-term outlook is promising. This is the reason why investors are betting big on these funds.