Mutual fund investment strategy: How to benefit from rising interest rate regime

On how a mutual funds investor can benefit from this hawkish interest rate regime, Vinit Khandare, CEO and Founder at MyFundBazaar said, "Every investor portfolio should be tilted more towards funds which are running a maturity of less than two years in a rising interest rate scenario. For a month’s investment or less, go for ultra-short term bond fund. For a month to a quarter’s investment, go for money market fund. The bond market is factoring a 200 basis points hike in repo rate in the next two years, with terminal repo rates at 6 per cent. One-year bond yields are trading in the 5.10 per cent to 5.20 per cent range. He said that floating rate funds can switch to newer issuance of securities with higher rates. Those with a long-term horizon may consider target maturity funds.