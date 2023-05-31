Mutual Fund investors around the world are constantly seeking opportunities to maximise returns while minimizing risks. ‘Don’t put all your eggs in one basket' is perhaps the most popular adage in financial planning. Diversification is one popular investment vehicle that seeks to balance risk-return possibilities through diversification across multiple asset classes.

Kotak and Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund recently launched a new fund offer (NFO) of the scheme which will close today.

Kotak FMP Series 312

Kotak FMP Series 312 is a close-ended scheme. The new fund offer (NFO) of the scheme which opened for subscription on 22 May, will close today, May 31. The minimum application amount is ₹5,000. The investment objective of the scheme is to generate income by investing in debt and money market securities, maturing on or before the maturity of the scheme.

Fund Type Close Ended

Fund Class Income

Opens on 22-May-23

Closes on 31-May-23

Investment Objective To generate income by investing in debt and money market securities, maturing on or before the maturity of the scheme. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved.

Minimum Investment ₹5000

Fund Manager: Deepak Agrawal, Manu Sharma

Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund - Regular Plan

Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund - Regular Plan is an open-ended scheme. The new fund offer (NFO) of the scheme which opened for subscription on 17 May, will close today, May 31. The minimum application amount is ₹5,000. The investment objective of this scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity-related instruments by following a value investment strategy.

Fund Type Open Ended

Fund Class Equity: Value Oriented

Opens on 17-May-23

Closes on 31-May-23

Investment Objective To generate long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity-related instruments by following a value investment strategy.

Minimum Investment ₹5000

Fund Manager Shiv Chanani