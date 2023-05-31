Mutual Funds: Kotak FMP Series 312, Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund NFOs close today. Should you invest?2 min read 31 May 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Kotak FMP Series 312, a close-ended income fund, and Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund, an open-ended equity value fund, both with a minimum investment of ₹5,000, are closing today
Mutual Fund investors around the world are constantly seeking opportunities to maximise returns while minimizing risks. ‘Don’t put all your eggs in one basket' is perhaps the most popular adage in financial planning. Diversification is one popular investment vehicle that seeks to balance risk-return possibilities through diversification across multiple asset classes.
