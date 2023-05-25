Mutual Funds: Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund NFO opens today. Details here1 min read . Updated: 25 May 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Mutual Funds: Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund is an open-ended scheme tracking the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index
Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund has launched Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund. The new fund offer (NFO) opens for subscription today, May 25, 2023, and closes on June 8, 2023. As per Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, “this product is suitable for investors who are seeking long-term capital growth."
