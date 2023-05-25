Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund has launched Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund. The new fund offer (NFO) opens for subscription today, May 25, 2023, and closes on June 8, 2023. As per Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, “this product is suitable for investors who are seeking long-term capital growth."

Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund is an open-ended scheme tracking the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index. Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index aims to track the performance of the top 30 companies within the Nifty 200, selected based on their Normalized Momentum Score.

"Momentum investing, the driving principle behind this fund, is a strategy that takes advantage of the persistence of stock price trends. It captures the potential of stocks that show a strong trend in price movement relative to the overall market trend. This approach to investing can be potentially beneficial during periods of economic growth. But one should keep in mind that momentum investing can be volatile. With the launch of this smart beta index fund, we further strengthen our overall passive fund offerings," said Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd.

In the past decade, the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 TRI yielded a 20% CAGR, surpassing the Nifty 200 TRI's 14%

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited (KMAMC) - a wholly owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Kotak), is the Asset Manager for Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (KMF). KMAMC started operations in December 1998 and as of 31st March 2023, has approximately 48.65 lakh investor folios in various schemes.