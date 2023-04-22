Mutual funds: Monthly SIP you need to accumulate 79 crore when you turn 60

On whether the mutual fund scheme chosen for long term would exist for that much long or not, Jitendra Solanki clarified, "If an asset management company (AMC) closes down then other AMC would take over and the scheme would continue further. At the time of takeover, new AMC gives old investors two options — to continue or exit. If the investor is convinced with the new AMC and its fund managers, it can continue with one's mutual fund SIP without any hassle. In case, he exercises the exit option, the investor can choose other good scheme and divert the maturity amount there and continue investing in SIP mode at new scheme. This will allow the investor to continue the long term investment strategy without any impact on one's investment goal."

