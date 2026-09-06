A ₹10 mutual fund looks cheap. It isn’t. Why NAV can fool investors

About five or six years ago, a neighbour asked me for some help with his mutual fund investments. I went over his portfolio and saw that one midcap fund looked a bit dubious. Instead of just handing him the name of an alternative, I encouraged him to use Value Research Online and find one himself.
A few days later, he told me that he had decided that the best alternative to that midcap fund was a liquid fund. When I asked him how he had come to this conclusion, he told me that the liquid fund was rated five-star by Value Research and the NAVs of the two were almost identical: one was ₹37 and the other ₹35.