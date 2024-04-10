Active Stocks
Wed Apr 10 2024 15:57:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 -0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.15 0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,535.80 -0.83%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.90 2.49%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,825.10 2.40%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Mutual Funds: Net AUM declines marginally to 53 lakh crore in March, shows AMFI data
BackBack
MintGenie

Mutual Funds: Net AUM declines marginally to ₹53 lakh crore in March, shows AMFI data

Vimal Chander Joshi

Mutual fund folios hit an all-time high of 17.78 crore in March 2024. Retail MF folios also reached a new high of 14.24 crore in March 2024, compared to 13.94 crore in February 2024.

From March 2021, there have been 37 months of positive equity inflows. Premium
From March 2021, there have been 37 months of positive equity inflows.

The mutual fund (MF) industry’s net assets under management (AUM) declined by 2 per cent to 53,40,194 crore at the end of March 2024, as against 54.54 lakh crore as on February 29 this year, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) reveals.

The number of new SIPs registered in March 2024 stood at 42,87,117. The SIP AUM was the highest ever at 10.71 lakh crore for March 2024 compared to 10.52 lakh crore for February 2024.

Meanwhile, mutual fund folios also hit an all-time high of 17,78,56,760 in March 2024. 

Retail mutual funds

The Retail MF folios (Equity + Hybrid + Solution Oriented Schemes) were also at an all-time high of 14.24 crore for March 2024, compared to 13.94 crore for February 2024.

Starting from March 2021, there have been 37 months of positive equity inflows. Retail AUM (Equity + Hybrid + Solution Oriented Schemes) stood at 31,20,006 crore for March 2024 with an Average AUM of 31,18,039 crore.

A total of 21 schemes were launched in March 2024, in the category of open-ended and close-ended schemes, raising a total of 4,146 crore.     

ALSO READ: Thanks to SEBI crackdown on small caps, inflow into equity mutual funds slipped 16 per cent in March, AMFI data

SIP contribution stood at an all-time high of 19,270.96 crore in March 2024 as against 19,186.58 crore in February 2024.

The number of SIP accounts stood at the highest-ever 8,39,71,299  in March 2024, as against 8,20,17,700 in February 2024. 

“As the fiscal year draws to a close, the investor confidence in mutual funds continues. This is reflected by the SIP accounts hitting a record high of 8,39,71,299 with 42,87,117 new registrations. The SIP AUM stands at 10,71,665.63 crore, surpassing February's figures. This underscores investors' unwavering commitment to disciplined wealth accumulation," Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI said.

“Noteworthy is the continuous positive equity inflow for 37 months in a row. Mutual funds witnessed a record asset gain of about 14 lakh crore in FY24, marking a 35 per cent rise, the highest since FY21. These trends highlight investor evolution towards financial literacy and collaborative efforts in promoting intelligent investment practices, reflecting the mutual fund industry's steady growth and lasting significance," Chalasani added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 10 Apr 2024, 09:20 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App