Mutual Funds: Net AUM declines marginally to ₹53 lakh crore in March, shows AMFI data
Mutual fund folios hit an all-time high of 17.78 crore in March 2024. Retail MF folios also reached a new high of 14.24 crore in March 2024, compared to 13.94 crore in February 2024.
The mutual fund (MF) industry’s net assets under management (AUM) declined by 2 per cent to ₹53,40,194 crore at the end of March 2024, as against ₹54.54 lakh crore as on February 29 this year, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) reveals.
