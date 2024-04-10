Mutual fund folios hit an all-time high of 17.78 crore in March 2024. Retail MF folios also reached a new high of 14.24 crore in March 2024, compared to 13.94 crore in February 2024.

The mutual fund (MF) industry’s net assets under management (AUM) declined by 2 per cent to ₹53,40,194 crore at the end of March 2024, as against ₹54.54 lakh crore as on February 29 this year, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) reveals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The number of new SIPs registered in March 2024 stood at 42,87,117. The SIP AUM was the highest ever at ₹10.71 lakh crore for March 2024 compared to ₹10.52 lakh crore for February 2024.

Meanwhile, mutual fund folios also hit an all-time high of 17,78,56,760 in March 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Retail mutual funds The Retail MF folios (Equity + Hybrid + Solution Oriented Schemes) were also at an all-time high of 14.24 crore for March 2024, compared to 13.94 crore for February 2024.

Starting from March 2021, there have been 37 months of positive equity inflows. Retail AUM (Equity + Hybrid + Solution Oriented Schemes) stood at ₹31,20,006 crore for March 2024 with an Average AUM of ₹31,18,039 crore.

A total of 21 schemes were launched in March 2024, in the category of open-ended and close-ended schemes, raising a total of ₹ 4,146 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SIP contribution stood at an all-time high of ₹19,270.96 crore in March 2024 as against ₹19,186.58 crore in February 2024.

The number of SIP accounts stood at the highest-ever 8,39,71,299 in March 2024, as against 8,20,17,700 in February 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As the fiscal year draws to a close, the investor confidence in mutual funds continues. This is reflected by the SIP accounts hitting a record high of 8,39,71,299 with 42,87,117 new registrations. The SIP AUM stands at ₹10,71,665.63 crore, surpassing February's figures. This underscores investors' unwavering commitment to disciplined wealth accumulation," Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI said.

“Noteworthy is the continuous positive equity inflow for 37 months in a row. Mutual funds witnessed a record asset gain of about ₹14 lakh crore in FY24, marking a 35 per cent rise, the highest since FY21. These trends highlight investor evolution towards financial literacy and collaborative efforts in promoting intelligent investment practices, reflecting the mutual fund industry's steady growth and lasting significance," Chalasani added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!