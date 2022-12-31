Mutual funds, NPS to PPF — top 5 tax saving investment tools to save money

2] National Pension System or NPS: This one of the unique tax saving investment tool, which gives you exposure in both debt and equity via single investment. An NPS account holder can choose debt and equity ratio at the time of account opening. Though, an investor can't get more than 75 per cent equity exposure on one's money. An investor can claim income tax exemption on up to ₹1.50 lakh in one financial year under Section 80C whereas a additional ₹50,000 exemption is allowed under Section 80 CCD (E). So, those who have exhausted their Section 80C limit by investing in ELSS mutual fund or other tax saver investment tools, they can go for the NPS account to avail this additional ₹50,000 limit available for tax exemption.