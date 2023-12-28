Mutual funds overall AUM zoomed 23% in 2023 on bull run. Details here
On Dec 31 last year, total asset size of mutual fund industry stood at ₹39.88 lakh crore. It spiked to ₹49.05 lakh crore by Nov 30, 2023, signifying a jump of 23 percent in the first eleven months
They say that the rising tide lifts all boats. Amid the ongoing bull run, equity mutual funds jumped in their valuations, so much so that the industry’s overall asset size went higher by nearly 23 percent this calendar year until Nov 30.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message