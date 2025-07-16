A few weeks ago, two of my friends, let’s call them Raj and Neha, planned a road trip. Both had to drive from Mumbai to Pune for a common event. Raj claimed his car had excellent mileage of ₹5 per km. Neha’s car clocks ₹7 per km mileage.

The next morning, they both set off. In the name of "adventure," Raj took a few wrong exits, missed turns, and stopped for directions. Neha, meanwhile, calmly followed Google Maps. When they met in Pune, Raj reached an hour late, grumpy and tired. Neha arrived fresh, on time, and even stopped for coffee.

Despite Raj’s cheaper mileage, he spent more on fuel, tolls, and time. That’s when it struck me: this is exactly how investors treat passive funds.

Expense ratio

When investors evaluate passive funds, they often zero in on one number: the expense ratio—the annual fee charged by the fund. It’s tempting to think that a lower fee logically leads to better returns. But this is only part of the story.

What if a fund doesn’t do a good job of tracking the index it’s supposed to follow? That’s where two critical yet often overlooked metrics come into play: tracking difference (TD) and tracking error (TE).

Tracking Difference: It is the actual difference between your fund's return and the index it is designed to follow.

Formula: TD = Fund Return – Index Return

For example, the Nifty 50 TRI delivered 9.01% as of April 30, 2025, and your fund returned 8.79%; the tracking difference is -0.22%.

TD accounts for:

Expense ratio

Cash drag (uninvested cash)

Transaction costs

Securities lending income (or lack thereof)

Liquidity while Rebalancing

In essence, TD tells you how much “net return" you lost while trying to follow the index.

Tracking Error: This is a statistical measure that tells you how consistently the fund tracks the index, not just once a year but across time.

Formula (simplified): Standard deviation of the daily tracking difference over a period (usually a year)

A low TE means the fund adheres closely to the index day-to-day. A high TE indicates the fund swings unpredictably, sometimes outperforming, sometimes underperforming, despite being designed to follow the index blindly.

Recently, we engaged in evaluating two index funds for a prospective client. Here's what we saw (as of 30 April 2025):

ABC Nifty 50 Index Fund

- Expense Ratio: 0.27%

- 1-Year Return: 8.79%

- TD: -0.22%

XYZ Nifty 50 Index Fund

- Expense Ratio: 0.05%

- 1-Year Return: 8.61%

- TD: -0.40%

The client was initially inclined toward XYZ due to its visibly lower expense ratio. But when we looked under the hood, the story changed. Despite being costlier, ABC delivered higher net returns and a lower tracking difference, meaning it tracked the index more efficiently. The client was grateful for a data-driven approach that challenged common assumptions.

Decoding the road trip analogy

In Raj and Neha’s road trip:

The index is the GPS route.

The expense ratio is your mileage or fuel cost

The tracking difference is how far you ended up from the intended destination

The tracking error is how many wrong turns or detours you took.

Despite a slightly higher cost, Neha stayed on course and reached on time (low TD and TE). With a cheaper ride, Raj got lost, took detours, and paid more, indicating how a fund with higher TD and TE can prove inefficient. In investing and driving, what matters is getting to your destination efficiently, not just cheaply.

​​How should investors use this?

When selecting a passive fund, look beyond the expense ratio. Consider funds that have lower TD and TE. These ratios already factor the expense ratio, and you don’t need to worry about the same.

AMFI mandates passive funds to disclose both metrics with uniform calculation standards and data is readily available on the AMFI website for you to compare.

Passive investing is designed to be simple: match the market, keep costs low, and stay disciplined. But simplicity doesn’t mean easy. Arriving at a decision based only on one matrix, just because it is easily available, may be a lazy strategy.

Choosing a fund just because it’s cheap can be misleading. Like Raj’s road trip, it might cost you more in the long run. So the next time you select an index fund, don’t just ask, “How low is the expense ratio?" Ask, “How accurately does this fund follow the path?"

(The characters and fund names are illustrative.)

Saurabh Mittal is an RIA and the founder of Circle Wealth Advisors Pvt. Ltd. Views are personal.