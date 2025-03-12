Money
Mutual funds vs portfolio management services: What’s right for you?
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 5 min read 12 Mar 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Summary
- When choosing between mutual funds and PMS, investors need to consider several factors. In this article we analyse direct plans of mutual funds against PMS returns for new investors
Different investment products cater to the distinct needs of various individuals. Mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS) are examples of such products. While mutual funds have a ticket size of as low as ₹100, PMS schemes require a minimum investment of ₹50 lakh, mainly catering to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).
