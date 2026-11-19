Coal India’s wholly owned subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields IPO opened for public subscription on 19 November and will close on 23 November 2026. The issue gives investors an opportunity to participate in the public offering of one of India’s largest coal-producing companies.

Before an IPO opens for public subscription, companies complete the anchor investor allocation process. According to the basis of allotment dated 18 November 2026, Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allocated around 16.88 crore equity shares to anchor investors at ₹136 per share.

Of these, 8.95 crore shares, or 53.04% of the total anchor allocation, went to 11 domestic mutual funds through 29 schemes, including three specialised investment funds (SIFs).

Here is a look at the mutual fund schemes that received the largest allocations and what investors should know.

Which mutual fund schemes received Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allocation? Nippon India Small Cap Fund received the highest allocation among the mutual fund schemes, followed by Invesco India Contra Fund and Nippon India Power & Infra Fund.

Mutual Fund Scheme No. of equity shares Shares allocated as % of anchor investor portion Total amount allocated ( ₹ crore) Nippon India Small Cap Fund 29,956,520 17.75% 407.41 Invesco India Contra Fund 11,764,720 6.97% 160 Nippon India Power & Infra Fund 6,808,230 4.03% 92.59 WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund 5,557,310 3.29% 75.58 HDFC Flexi Cap Fund 5,000,050 2.96% 68 Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund 3,860,340 2.29% 52.5 Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund 3,308,800 1.96% 45 Tata Resources & Energy Fund 2,941,180 1.74% 40 WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund 2,650,010 1.57% 36.04 ICICI Prudential Energy Opportunities Fund 2,371,380 1.41% 32.25 Tata Large and Mid Cap Fund 2,205,830 1.31% 30 ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund 1,654,400 0.98% 22.5 Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap Fund 1,470,590 0.87% 20 Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund 1,470,590 0.87% 20 WhiteOak Capital Multi Cap Fund 1,396,340 0.83% 18.99 ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund 1,102,970 0.65% 15 WhiteOak Capital Large and Mid Cap Fund 1,032,350 0.61% 14.04 WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund 900,020 0.53% 12.24 Tata Dividend Yield Fund 735,240 0.44% 10 Axis Large Cap Fund 551,430 0.33% 7.5 HDFC Multi Asset Allocation Fund 514,690 0.30% 7 Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Opportunities Fund 441,144 0.26% 6 WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Fund 356,620 0.21% 4.85 WhiteOak Capital Dividend Yield Fund 152,900 0.09% 2.08 Baroda BNP Paribas Children's Fund 110,286 0.07% 1.5 WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund 86,790 0.05% 1.18 *Source: Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Anchor Allocation Report; Excludes SIFs; Anchor investor allocation price is ₹136; Issue Price of the IPO is ₹129 to ₹136.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund received 2.99 crore shares worth ₹407.41 crore, making it the largest mutual fund scheme allocation in the anchor book. The allocation represents approximately 0.53% of the fund's ₹76,903 crore AUM as of October 2026.

For instance, if Mahanadi Coalfields shares list at a 10% premium to the anchor allocation price of ₹136, the fund's holding would generate an unrealised gain of around ₹40.74 crore. This would translate into an estimated 0.05% addition to the fund's NAV.

How will Mahanadi Coalfields IPO shares reflect in mutual fund schemes? Every scheme that receives an allotment will hold Mahanadi Coalfields shares on the listing day. The impact on the schemes' NAVs will depend on the listing price and subsequent market movements. The shares are expected to list on 27 November 2026.

Until listing, the shares are carried at their acquisition cost. After listing, they are valued at the prevailing market price, with daily price movements reflected in the schemes' NAVs.

Half of the anchor allocation will be subject to a 30-day lock-in, while the remaining half will be locked in for 90 days from the allotment date. Fund houses cannot sell or transfer the locked-in shares during these periods.

Once the respective lock-in periods expire, fund managers can decide whether to retain, sell, or increase their holdings, depending on their investment strategy.