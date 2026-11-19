Coal India’s wholly owned subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields IPO opened for public subscription on 19 November and will close on 23 November 2026. The issue gives investors an opportunity to participate in the public offering of one of India’s largest coal-producing companies.
Before an IPO opens for public subscription, companies complete the anchor investor allocation process. According to the basis of allotment dated 18 November 2026, Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allocated around 16.88 crore equity shares to anchor investors at ₹136 per share.
Of these, 8.95 crore shares, or 53.04% of the total anchor allocation, went to 11 domestic mutual funds through 29 schemes, including three specialised investment funds (SIFs).
Here is a look at the mutual fund schemes that received the largest allocations and what investors should know.
Nippon India Small Cap Fund received the highest allocation among the mutual fund schemes, followed by Invesco India Contra Fund and Nippon India Power & Infra Fund.
|Mutual Fund Scheme
|No. of equity shares
|Shares allocated as % of anchor investor portion
|Total amount allocated ( ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|29,956,520
|17.75%
|407.41
|Invesco India Contra Fund
|11,764,720
|6.97%
|160
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|6,808,230
|4.03%
|92.59
|WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund
|5,557,310
|3.29%
|75.58
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund
|5,000,050
|2.96%
|68
|Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund
|3,860,340
|2.29%
|52.5
|Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund
|3,308,800
|1.96%
|45
|Tata Resources & Energy Fund
|2,941,180
|1.74%
|40
|WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund
|2,650,010
|1.57%
|36.04
|ICICI Prudential Energy Opportunities Fund
|2,371,380
|1.41%
|32.25
|Tata Large and Mid Cap Fund
|2,205,830
|1.31%
|30
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|1,654,400
|0.98%
|22.5
|Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap Fund
|1,470,590
|0.87%
|20
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|1,470,590
|0.87%
|20
|WhiteOak Capital Multi Cap Fund
|1,396,340
|0.83%
|18.99
|ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund
|1,102,970
|0.65%
|15
|WhiteOak Capital Large and Mid Cap Fund
|1,032,350
|0.61%
|14.04
|WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund
|900,020
|0.53%
|12.24
|Tata Dividend Yield Fund
|735,240
|0.44%
|10
|Axis Large Cap Fund
|551,430
|0.33%
|7.5
|HDFC Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|514,690
|0.30%
|7
|Baroda BNP Paribas Energy Opportunities Fund
|441,144
|0.26%
|6
|WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|356,620
|0.21%
|4.85
|WhiteOak Capital Dividend Yield Fund
|152,900
|0.09%
|2.08
|Baroda BNP Paribas Children's Fund
|110,286
|0.07%
|1.5
|WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund
|86,790
|0.05%
|1.18
*Source: Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Anchor Allocation Report; Excludes SIFs; Anchor investor allocation price is ₹136; Issue Price of the IPO is ₹129 to ₹136.
Nippon India Small Cap Fund received 2.99 crore shares worth ₹407.41 crore, making it the largest mutual fund scheme allocation in the anchor book. The allocation represents approximately 0.53% of the fund's ₹76,903 crore AUM as of October 2026.
For instance, if Mahanadi Coalfields shares list at a 10% premium to the anchor allocation price of ₹136, the fund's holding would generate an unrealised gain of around ₹40.74 crore. This would translate into an estimated 0.05% addition to the fund's NAV.
Every scheme that receives an allotment will hold Mahanadi Coalfields shares on the listing day. The impact on the schemes' NAVs will depend on the listing price and subsequent market movements. The shares are expected to list on 27 November 2026.
Until listing, the shares are carried at their acquisition cost. After listing, they are valued at the prevailing market price, with daily price movements reflected in the schemes' NAVs.
Half of the anchor allocation will be subject to a 30-day lock-in, while the remaining half will be locked in for 90 days from the allotment date. Fund houses cannot sell or transfer the locked-in shares during these periods.
Once the respective lock-in periods expire, fund managers can decide whether to retain, sell, or increase their holdings, depending on their investment strategy.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please consult a SEBI-registered adviser before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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