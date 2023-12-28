Mutual Funds: Rolling returns vs trailing returns, what should investors keep track of?
While rolling returns refer to the annualised average returns for a time period, trailing returns indicate annualised returns from one point to another. While examining a fund’s historical returns, rolling returns are seen as a better indicator
If you are a new investor and are deliberating over which mutual fund scheme to invest into, you are likely to be tempted by the returns delivered by different schemes.
