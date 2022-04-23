Mutual funds: 10,000 monthly SIP grows to 5.13 lakh in 3 years

IDBI Dividend Yield Fund - Direct Plan-Growth has delivered 12.90 per cent return to its SIP investors in last one year whereas absolute return given in this period by this mutual fund plan is around 6.85 per cent. Similarly, in last two years, this plan has given 26.35 per cent annual return while absolute return in this period stands at around 28.70 per cent. In last 3 years, this dividend yield plan has given more than 25 per cent annual return to its SIP investors whereas absolute return given by this plan in this period is around 43.90 per cent.

