Mutual funds: 10,000 monthly SIP grows to 5.13 lakh in 3 years

Mutual funds offer various investment options. Dividend Yield plans are one of them. These mutual funds dividend yield plans are suitable for those investors who have advanced idea about the macro trends of the economy and markets. Such mutual fund investments are suitable for those investors too, who are ready to take selective risk for higher return in short term. IDBI Dividend Yield Fund - Direct Plan-Growth plan is one such mutual funds dividend yield plan. In last three years, this mutual fund plan has delivered whopping return to its investors (both one time depositors and SIP investors).
IDBI Dividend Yield Fund - Direct Plan-Growth has delivered 12.90 per cent return to its SIP investors in last one year whereas absolute return given in this period by this mutual fund plan is around 6.85 per cent. Similarly, in last two years, this plan has given 26.35 per cent annual return while absolute return in this period stands at around 28.70 per cent. In last 3 years, this dividend yield plan has given more than 25 per cent annual return to its SIP investors whereas absolute return given by this plan in this period is around 43.90 per cent.
Mutual fund SIP calculator
If an investor had started ₹10,000 SIP in this mutual fund plan one year ago, its ₹10,000 monthly SIP would have grown up to ₹1.27 lakh today. If an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this plan 2 years ago, its ₹10,000 monthly SIP would have grown up to ₹3.09 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor has started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in IDBI Dividend Yield Fund - Direct Plan-Growth plan, its ₹10,000 monthly mutual fund SIP would have grown up to ₹5.13 lakh today.
IDBI Dividend Yield Fund - Direct Plan-Growth plan has 98.53 per cent investment in Indian equities out of which, 63.04 per cent is in large-cap stocks, 18.41 per cent is in mid-cap stocks whereas 17.08 per cent investment is in small-cap stocks.