Mutual funds: SEBI mulling this plan to benefit MF investors3 min read . Updated: 12 May 2023, 02:24 PM IST
Mutual funds: Over the past few years, SEBI has taken a proactive role in bringing about improvements to investing legislation, assisting retail investors on their path
Mutual funds: SEBI, the market regulator in India, is considering a proposal to allow mutual funds (MFs) to charge a fee based on their performance. Currently, the total expense ratio (TER) is charged by investors on a daily basis, irrespective of whether a scheme is performing well or not.
