Mutual funds' September 2026 portfolio moves: Top 5 stocks bought and sold across large-, mid- and small-cap segments

Mutual fund portfolios saw shifts across large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks in September 2026, with fund managers adding to their positions in some companies while trimming exposure to others.

These changes provide a snapshot of how mutual fund holdings evolved across different market-cap segments during the month.

According to the latest Fund Folio -Indian Mutual Fund Tracker report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, mutual funds were net buyers in 28 of the 50 Nifty stocks in September 2026, accounting for 56% of the benchmark's constituents.

The buying trend extended to mid- and small-cap stocks, with mutual funds being net buyers in 54 of the Nifty Midcap 100 constituents and 55 of the Nifty Smallcap 100 stocks, representing 54% and 55% of the respective indices.

Here are the five stocks in each market-cap segment that recorded the biggest increases and decreases in mutual fund shareholdings in September 2026.

Which large-cap stocks did mutual funds buy and sell most in September 2026? Among Nifty 50 stocks, BSE recorded the sharpest increase in mutual fund holdings in September 2026, rising 34.6% from August. Mutual funds held 6.49 crore shares of the company at the end of September.

Large-cap stocks bought Shares Sep-26 (crore) Shares Change - MoM (%) Large-cap stocks sold Shares Sep-26 (crore) Shares Change - MoM (%) BSE 6.49 34.6 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone 10.71 -5.5 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 12.56 6.0 Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles 34.20 -4.2 Tata Steel 195.31 5.3 TCS 20.08 -2.9 Bajaj Finance 60.90 4.0 Grasim Industries 3.50 -2.5 Cipla 16.26 2.6 Jio Financial Services 32.28 -2.3 *Source: Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ Fund Folio: Indian Mutual Fund Tracker; MoM refers to month-on-month change, comparing September 2026 with August 2026; Nifty 50 considered

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories followed with a 6% increase in mutual fund shareholdings, while Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance registered gains of 5.3% and 4%, respectively. Cipla rounded out the top five, with mutual fund holdings rising 2.6% month-on-month.

Which mid-cap stocks saw most mutual fund buying and selling in September 2026?

Mid-cap stocks bought Shares Sep-26 (crore) Shares Change - MoM (%) Mid-cap stocks sold Shares Sep-26 (crore) Shares Change - MoM (%) Swiggy 78.08 19.8 Rail Vikas Nigam 0.51 -41.9 Patanjali Foods 2.88 18.0 Lodha Developers 0.69 -25.4 Astral 2.97 16.9 REC 15.52 -14.3 Billionbrains Garage Ventures 63.16 10.2 Cochin Shipyard 1.09 -12.2 PB Fintech 15.69 10.1 Hindustan Copper 0.65 -9.2 *Source: Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ Fund Folio: Indian Mutual Fund Tracker; MoM refers to month-on-month change, comparing September 2026 with August 2026; Nifty Midcap 100 considered

Among mid-cap stocks, Swiggy saw the largest increase in mutual fund buying in September 2026, with the number of shares rising 19.8% month-on-month. Patanjali Foods followed with an 18% increase, while Astral recorded a 16.9% rise.

On the selling side, Rail Vikas Nigam recorded the steepest decline in mutual fund shareholdings, down 41.9% from August. Lodha Developers followed with a 25.4% drop.

Which small-cap stocks saw most mutual fund buying and selling in September 2026?

Small-cap stocks bought Shares Sep-26 (crore) Shares Change - MoM (%) Small-cap stocks sold Shares Sep-26 (crore) Shares Change - MoM (%) Cupid 0.77 337.7 IDBI Bank 1.29 -44.7 Bharat Coking Coal 1.40 25.6 Mangalore Refinery & Petroleum (MRPL) 0.56 -33.9 Vedanta Power 8.84 24.3 Tata Chemicals 2.05 -11.9 Godawari Power and Ispat 2.23 21.3 Amara Raja Energy & Mobility 0.94 -8.2 Natco Pharma 0.39 21.0 Welspun Corp 1.72 -7.7 *Source: Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ Fund Folio: Indian Mutual Fund Tracker; MoM refers to month-on-month change, comparing September 2026 with August 2026; Nifty Smallcap 100 considered

Among small-cap stocks, Cupid recorded the sharpest increase in shares held by mutual funds in September 2026, rising 337.7% month-on-month.

Bharat Coking Coal followed with a 25.6% increase, while Vedanta Power and Godawari Power saw holdings rise 24.3% and 21.3%, respectively.

On the selling side, IDBI Bank recorded the steepest decline in mutual fund shareholdings, down 44.7% from August 2026. MRPL followed with a 33.9% drop, while Tata Chemicals saw holdings fall 11.9%.