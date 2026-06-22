Mutual Funds: Should you stay invested or redeem now? Experts decodes 5 red flags that signals its time to exit

Mutual funds are considered as one of the most efficient financial instrument to create long-term wealth. They have potential to beat inflation, generate substantial returns over time, and help investors achieve their financial goals through the power of compounding. But does not mean every investment should be held indefinitely.
A blanket strategy of holding every mutual fund forever may not always be appropriate. There can be situations where rebalancing the portfolio, booking profits, or exiting consistently underperforming schemes makes sense. Periodic review helps ensure that investments continue to align with an investor’s financial goals, risk appetite, and changing life circumstances. Experts decode when investors should stay invested, rebalance their portfolio, or consider redeeming their mutual fund holdings.
“As a SEBI‑registered investment adviser, I believe exit decisions for mutual funds should be governed first and foremost by the fund’s role in a client’s financial plan and secondarily by objective evidence that the fund no longer fulfils that role,” Arijit Sen, SEBI Registered Investment Adviser, Co-Founder, Merry Mind.
“Exits driven by headlines, short‑term underperformance or market panic are almost always costly; exits driven by documented, repeatable reasons and a written rationale are defensible and often necessary,” the expert says
Deciding whether a fund is consistently underperforming requires patience and context. For equity funds, a minimum observation window of three years is reasonable, and five years is preferable to cover market cycles and avoid mistaking cyclical underperformance for structural failure.
Use rolling returns and risk‑adjusted measures such as alpha and Sharpe ratio rather than single point‑to‑point returns. If a fund underperforms across multiple rolling periods, shows rising tracking error without justification, and there is no plausible cyclical explanation, it is time to consider replacement.
“When you decide to replace a fund, plan the exit,” Sen notes.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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