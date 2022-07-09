Mutual funds SIP: 5 mistakes that small-cap investors should avoid in volatile market4 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 07:56 AM IST
- Mutual funds SIP: You will accumulate more units when stock markets are down and lesser units when markets rise
Listen to this article
Mutual funds SIP: In stock market rebound after Covid-19 pandemic, small-cap mutual funds delivered stellar return to its investors. The Nifty Smallcap 100 TRI, the benchmark index for small-cap funds, delivered stellar returns of 114 per cent in this period. However, small-cap funds crashed in 2022 after the Russia-Ukraine crisis sent global and Indian stock markets into extreme volatility. In this bumpy ride of stock market, systematic investment plan (SIP) investors are advised to avoid some common mistakes that a mutual funds SIP investor usually commit in such volatile market.