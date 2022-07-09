"You may prefer investing in small-cap funds that have crashed heavily during a bear market. However, when investing in small-cap funds through SIPs, you may pick those with consistent performance over three to five years. Moreover, you must check the performance of small-cap funds in previous bear markets. It helps to pick small-cap funds that have outperformed their benchmark and peers in a stock market downturn. If you pick small-cap funds which have crashed heavily in a weak market without paying attention to their track record, you may not realise higher returns when the small-cap space outperforms," said Archit Gupta of Clear.