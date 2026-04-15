You can accumulate ₹55.88 crore by initial savings of ₹30 a day

How to become crorepati: Genius doesn't do different things; they do things differently. Similarly, a smart investor becomes a millionaire or a billionaire by investing wisely. For example, if a normal investor starts a monthly equity mutual fund SIP of ₹9,000 and keeps doing it religiously for 35 years, it will accumulate ₹55.88 crore. However, like a smart investor, if someone increases their monthly SIP in sync with their annual income, they can accumulate a substantial amount in retirement.
To achieve this, an investor needs to start investing early in their career. To start a ₹9,000 monthly SIP, the investor needs to save ₹30 a day ( ₹9,000/30), which can be achieved by cutting down on unnecessary expenses.
Speaking on how a smart investor accumulates much more than a normal equity mutual fund investor, Pankaj Mathpal, CEO & MD at Optima Money Managers, said, “Equity mutual funds offer a monthly SIP with an annual step-up offer. However, a few people choose an annual step-up. This leads to almost half of the amount which they could have accumulated by opting for the annual step-up.”
On how much annual SIP step-up an investor can opt for, SEBI-registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, “In normal conditions, an investor takes a 10% annual SIP step-up. However, it is advised to opt for a 15% annual step-up SIP. This has a significant impact on one's net sum at the time of redemption because in a long-term time horizon of 35 years or more, one can expect at least 15% annual return on one's money.”
Assuming a 15% annual return on a mutual fund SIP of ₹9,000 per month, with an annual step-up of 15%, the SBI Securities mutual fund calculator suggests that one would accumulate ₹55.88 crore after 35 years.
On mutual funds that one can look at for whopping returns through SIPs, Pankaj Mathpal of Optima Money Managers listed out the following plans:
1] HDFC Flexi Cap Fund;
2] Nippon India Multicap Fund;
3] ICICI Prudential Value Fund;
4] Kotak Multicap Fund; and
5] Invesco India Large & Midcap Fund.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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