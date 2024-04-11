Mutual funds: SIP contributions jumped 28% to nearly ₹2 lakh crore in FY24, shows AMFI data
Inflows to mutual funds via systematic investment plans spiked in the fiscal year 2023-24, rising from ₹13,700 crore in April 2023 to ₹19,271 crore in March 2024, signifying a rise of 40 per cent.
Thanks to the ongoing bull run, total inflow into equity mutual fund schemes during the fiscal year 2023-24 touched ₹1.84 lakh crore. Significantly, total inflow into all the mutual fund schemes via systematic investment plans (SIPs) stood at ₹1.99 lakh crore, 28 per cent higher than ₹1.56 lakh crore recorded in the preceding financial year.