Inflows to mutual funds via systematic investment plans spiked in the fiscal year 2023-24, rising from ₹ 13,700 crore in April 2023 to ₹ 19,271 crore in March 2024, signifying a rise of 40 per cent.

Thanks to the ongoing bull run, total inflow into equity mutual fund schemes during the fiscal year 2023-24 touched ₹1.84 lakh crore. Significantly, total inflow into all the mutual fund schemes via systematic investment plans (SIPs) stood at ₹1.99 lakh crore, 28 per cent higher than ₹1.56 lakh crore recorded in the preceding financial year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Debt mutual funds saw an outflow of ₹23,098 crore, according to the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

At the same time, the inflow to hybrid mutual funds reached ₹1.44 lakh crore in fiscal 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the unversed, hybrid mutual funds comprise conservative, balanced, dynamic asset allocation, multi-asset allocation, arbitrage and equity savings mutual funds.

Month Equity ( ₹ crore) Debt ( ₹ crore) Apr 6,480.29 1,06,677.36 May 3,240 45,959 June 8,637 -14,135 July 7,626 61,440 Aug 20,245 -25,872.5 Sep 14,091 -1,01,511 Oct 19,957 42,633 Nov 15,536 -4,707 Dec 16,997 -75,560 Jan 21,780 76,469 Feb 26,866 63,808 Mar 22,633 - 1,98,299 Total 1,84,088 (23,098.50)

In fact, SIP contribution into mutual funds rose month after month during the entire fiscal year, barring only April and June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Month SIP Contribution ( ₹ crore) April 13,728 May 14,749 June 14,734 July 15,245 Aug 15,814 Sep 16,042 Oct 16,928 Nov 17,073 Dec 17,610 Jan 18,838 Feb 19,187 Mar 19,271

As one can see from the table above, investors contributed ₹13,728 crore in April via SIPs, which rose to ₹15,245 crore in July.

The SIP contribution spiked further to ₹17,073 crore in November, ₹18,838 crore in January and ₹19,271 crore in March, thus taking the yearly contribution to ₹1,99,219 crore.

Industry AUM Meanwhile, overall net assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry declined by 2 per cent to ₹53,40,194 crore at the end of March 2024, as against ₹54.54 lakh crore as on February 29 this year, the AMFI data revealed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Retail MF folios (Equity + Hybrid + Solution Oriented Schemes) were also at an all-time high of 14.24 crore for March 2024, compared to 13.94 crore for February 2024.

