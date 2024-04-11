Thanks to the ongoing bull run, total inflow into equity mutual fund schemes during the fiscal year 2023-24 touched ₹1.84 lakh crore. Significantly, total inflow into all the mutual fund schemes via systematic investment plans (SIPs) stood at ₹1.99 lakh crore, 28 per cent higher than ₹1.56 lakh crore recorded in the preceding financial year.
Debt mutual funds saw an outflow of ₹23,098 crore, according to the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
At the same time, the inflow to hybrid mutual funds reached ₹1.44 lakh crore in fiscal 2024.
For the unversed, hybrid mutual funds comprise conservative, balanced, dynamic asset allocation, multi-asset allocation, arbitrage and equity savings mutual funds.
|Month
|Equity ( ₹crore)
|Debt ( ₹crore)
|Apr
|6,480.29
|1,06,677.36
|May
|3,240
|45,959
|June
|8,637
|-14,135
|July
|7,626
|61,440
|Aug
|20,245
|-25,872.5
|Sep
|14,091
|-1,01,511
|Oct
|19,957
|42,633
|Nov
|15,536
|-4,707
|Dec
|16,997
|-75,560
|Jan
|21,780
|76,469
|Feb
|26,866
|63,808
|Mar
|22,633
|- 1,98,299
|Total
|1,84,088
|(23,098.50)
SIPs on the rise
Additionally, inflows to mutual funds via systematic investment plans (SIPs) have been on an upswing during the fiscal year 2024, rising from ₹13,700 crore in April 2023 to ₹19,271 crore in March 2024, reflecting a jump of 40 per cent in one financial year.
In fact, SIP contribution into mutual funds rose month after month during the entire fiscal year, barring only April and June.
|Month
|SIP Contribution ( ₹crore)
|April
|13,728
|May
|14,749
|June
|14,734
|July
|15,245
|Aug
|15,814
|Sep
|16,042
|Oct
|16,928
|Nov
|17,073
|Dec
|17,610
|Jan
|18,838
|Feb
|19,187
|Mar
|19,271
As one can see from the table above, investors contributed ₹13,728 crore in April via SIPs, which rose to ₹15,245 crore in July.
The SIP contribution spiked further to ₹17,073 crore in November, ₹18,838 crore in January and ₹19,271 crore in March, thus taking the yearly contribution to ₹1,99,219 crore.
Industry AUM
Meanwhile, overall net assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry declined by 2 per cent to ₹53,40,194 crore at the end of March 2024, as against ₹54.54 lakh crore as on February 29 this year, the AMFI data revealed.
The Retail MF folios (Equity + Hybrid + Solution Oriented Schemes) were also at an all-time high of 14.24 crore for March 2024, compared to 13.94 crore for February 2024.
