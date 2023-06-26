Why ICICI Pru expert is bullish on auto, pharma, telecom sectors

Why ICICI Pru expert is bullish on auto, pharma, telecom sectors2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 12:22 PM IST
ICICI Prudential AMC's Deputy CIO Equity, Anish Tawakley, is positive on the auto, pharma, and telecom sectors and suggests now is a good time to enter the IT sector
India appears to be in a structurally good position. However, there could be some challenges along the way. In an exclusive interview with Livemint, Anish Tawakley, Deputy CIO Equity, ICICI Prudential AMC recommended investing in hybrid categories, including equity savings, balance advantage, aggressive hybrid, and multi-asset. He remained positive on the auto, pharma, and telecom sectors, and suggested now is a good time to enter the IT sector, with cloud migration and penetration likely becoming significant growth drivers in the future. He also recommended investing in small-cap funds via SIPs for long-term wealth creation, with ICICI Pru Small cap fund offering a good avenue.
