Mutual funds SIP: How to earn more with lesser risk. Details here

Speaking on sharpe ratio in mutual funds SIP; Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers said, "Sharpe ratio in mutual funds SIP is used to calculate the risk-adjusted return of a mutual fund SIP plan. Basically, it informs an investor about how much extra return it would receive on holding a risky asset. It become quite handy for a potential investor if he or she has to choose any one of the mutual funds plans that have yielded almost same return to its investors in last few years." He said that sharpe ratio in mutual funds give fair idea about the risk-adjusted return by a plan because there is a limit beyond which taking risk for more than risk-free return should be kept at bay.