Mutual Funds: SIP inflows rising consistently; is this trend sustainable?
During the period April-November 2023, SIP contributions stood at ₹1,24,313 crore, almost 24 percent higher as compared to ₹1,00,581 crore recorded during April-November 2022 period.
The Indian mutual fund industry has been witnessing a remarkable surge in interest among investors in recent times with the Assets Under Management (AUM) growing by nearly 21 percent to touch ₹49.05 lakh crore as on November 30, 2023, up from ₹40.38 lakh crore as on November 30, 2022. At the current levels, the industry is almost halfway through its targeted aim of achieving an AUM of ₹100 lakh crore over the next few years.