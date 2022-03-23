Mutual funds SIP: 10,000 monthly SIP turns to 12 lakh in 7 years

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mutual funds SIP (systematic investment plan) is a suitable investment option for an investor who want to remain unperturbed by the stock market volatility. In fact, if the investment horizon is medium to long term, in that case an investor gets benefit of compounding benefit that leads to higher yield. If an investor looking for a diversified portfolio but it has limited amount for investing, then in that case one can look at a hybrid mutual fund as it invests in more than one asset class like debt, equity, etc. It gives better return than debt funds and it involves lesser risk in comparison to equity mutual funds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mutual funds SIP (systematic investment plan) is a suitable investment option for an investor who want to remain unperturbed by the stock market volatility. In fact, if the investment horizon is medium to long term, in that case an investor gets benefit of compounding benefit that leads to higher yield. If an investor looking for a diversified portfolio but it has limited amount for investing, then in that case one can look at a hybrid mutual fund as it invests in more than one asset class like debt, equity, etc. It gives better return than debt funds and it involves lesser risk in comparison to equity mutual funds.

PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund - Direct Plan-Growth plan is a glaring example of it. This hybrid fund has delivered near 19 per cent absolute return to its SIP investors in last 2 years whereas annualised return in this period stands at around 17.70 per cent. In last 3 years, this mutual fund SIP has given 25.65 per cent absolute return whereas annualised return in this period is around 15.45 per cent. Likewise, in last 5 years, this hybrid mutual fund SIP has yield 34.45 per cent absolute return whereas its annualised return in this period stands at around 11.80 per cent.

PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund - Direct Plan-Growth plan is a glaring example of it. This hybrid fund has delivered near 19 per cent absolute return to its SIP investors in last 2 years whereas annualised return in this period stands at around 17.70 per cent. In last 3 years, this mutual fund SIP has given 25.65 per cent absolute return whereas annualised return in this period is around 15.45 per cent. Likewise, in last 5 years, this hybrid mutual fund SIP has yield 34.45 per cent absolute return whereas its annualised return in this period stands at around 11.80 per cent. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

₹10,000 monthly SIP grows to ₹12 lakh in 7 years {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If an investor had invested ₹10,000 per month in this hybrid mutual fund in SIP mode two years ago, its ₹10,000 per month would grown up to ₹2.85 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹10,000 per month in this mutual funds SIP 3 years ago, its ₹10,000 monthly SIP would have turned to ₹4.42 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹10,000 per month in this hybrid mutual fund in SIP mode for 5 years, its ₹10,000 monthly investment would have grown up to ₹7.89 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this fund 7 years ago, its ₹10,000 monthly SIP investment would have grown up to ₹12.03 lakh today. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This hybrid mutual fund has been given 5-star rating by Crisil whereas Value Research has given 2-star rating to this mutual fund.