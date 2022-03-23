Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Mutual funds SIP: 10,000 monthly SIP turns to 12 lakh in 7 years

Mutual funds SIP: 10,000 monthly SIP turns to 12 lakh in 7 years

Mutual funds: If an investor had invested 10,000 per month in this mutual funds SIP 3 years ago, its 10,000 monthly SIP would have turned to 4.42 lakh today.
2 min read . 01:39 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Mutual funds SIP: If an investor had invested 10,000 per month in this hybrid mutual fund in SIP mode two years ago, its 10,000 per month would grown up to 2.85 lakh today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mutual funds SIP (systematic investment plan) is a suitable investment option for an investor who want to remain unperturbed by the stock market volatility. In fact, if the investment horizon is medium to long term, in that case an investor gets benefit of compounding benefit that leads to higher yield. If an investor looking for a diversified portfolio but it has limited amount for investing, then in that case one can look at a hybrid mutual fund as it invests in more than one asset class like debt, equity, etc. It gives better return than debt funds and it involves lesser risk in comparison to equity mutual funds.

Mutual funds SIP (systematic investment plan) is a suitable investment option for an investor who want to remain unperturbed by the stock market volatility. In fact, if the investment horizon is medium to long term, in that case an investor gets benefit of compounding benefit that leads to higher yield. If an investor looking for a diversified portfolio but it has limited amount for investing, then in that case one can look at a hybrid mutual fund as it invests in more than one asset class like debt, equity, etc. It gives better return than debt funds and it involves lesser risk in comparison to equity mutual funds.

PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund - Direct Plan-Growth plan is a glaring example of it. This hybrid fund has delivered near 19 per cent absolute return to its SIP investors in last 2 years whereas annualised return in this period stands at around 17.70 per cent. In last 3 years, this mutual fund SIP has given 25.65 per cent absolute return whereas annualised return in this period is around 15.45 per cent. Likewise, in last 5 years, this hybrid mutual fund SIP has yield 34.45 per cent absolute return whereas its annualised return in this period stands at around 11.80 per cent.

PGIM India Hybrid Equity Fund - Direct Plan-Growth plan is a glaring example of it. This hybrid fund has delivered near 19 per cent absolute return to its SIP investors in last 2 years whereas annualised return in this period stands at around 17.70 per cent. In last 3 years, this mutual fund SIP has given 25.65 per cent absolute return whereas annualised return in this period is around 15.45 per cent. Likewise, in last 5 years, this hybrid mutual fund SIP has yield 34.45 per cent absolute return whereas its annualised return in this period stands at around 11.80 per cent.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

10,000 monthly SIP grows to 12 lakh in 7 years

If an investor had invested 10,000 per month in this hybrid mutual fund in SIP mode two years ago, its 10,000 per month would grown up to 2.85 lakh today. If an investor had invested 10,000 per month in this mutual funds SIP 3 years ago, its 10,000 monthly SIP would have turned to 4.42 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested 10,000 per month in this hybrid mutual fund in SIP mode for 5 years, its 10,000 monthly investment would have grown up to 7.89 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested 10,000 monthly SIP in this fund 7 years ago, its 10,000 monthly SIP investment would have grown up to 12.03 lakh today.

This hybrid mutual fund has been given 5-star rating by Crisil whereas Value Research has given 2-star rating to this mutual fund.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!