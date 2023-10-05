Mutual Funds SIP: Should you increase your investment amount in Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund?
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund increases SIP limit for Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund to ₹25,000
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has made a significant move by increasing the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) limit for its popular scheme, the Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund. From October 10, the SIPs limit will be increased to ₹25,000, which was earlier ₹2500. Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has informed the investors about the news through a notice.