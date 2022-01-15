Mutual funds SIP vs home loan EMI: Money you can save by living in rented flat

On how living in a rented house can help a person to accumulate wealth over the passé of time; Pankaj Mathpal, Founder & MD at Optima Money Managers said, "Suppose, someone want to buy a 2-BHK flat at ₹35 lakh. To buy this ₹35 lakh home, one will have to fish out stamp duty, registration charges, brokerage (if applicable), etc. from one's pocket that would cost around ₹5 lakh. So, net cost of the house including all these hidden costs would come around ₹40 lakh. As banks don't disburse more than 80 per cent of the property cost as home loan, one would get around ₹28 lakh as home loan. Keeping in mind that some NBFCs are giving up to 85 per cent of the property cost as home loan, one can get maximum ₹30 lakh home loan for a house property that costs ₹35 to a home buyer." Mathpal said that for ₹30 lakh home loan for a period of 20 years, monthly EMI would come around ₹25,000. He advised home buyers to use the surplus home loan EMI via mutual funds SIP in monthly mode as it would give at least 12 per cent annual return on an investment of 20 years.