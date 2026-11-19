If you want to invest in mutual funds and systematic investment plans (SIPs) or you already are an investor in the space and wonder how long to stay invested to make gains, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, through a 21-year study, has suggested an answer.
According to data analysed for SIP investments over 5-, 7-and 10-year periods by the Fund — the Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty 500, longer investment horizons in SIPs historically improved minimum returns and helped reduce the likelihood of negative returns.
The study covered various market cycles, including the 2008-09 financial crisis, the 2013 market downturn and the COVID-19 period.
The findings highlighted the importance of giving SIP investments time to grow.
It noted, “market movements can influence returns over shorter periods. However, the historical data shows that the share of SIPs recording negative returns reduced as the investment period increased.”
The study showed that while the pace of improvement differed across indices, the overall trend remained consistent; and staying invested for longer periods was associated with fewer negative-return instances and better minimum outcomes across all four indices.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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