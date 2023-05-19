Mutual funds investment: Large-cap mutual funds invest in top-ranked companies based on market capitalisation such as Reliance, offering low-risk and long-term growth investment options for investors. Hence, these funds are usually associated with lower risk than other types of equity funds. They provide stable returns over the long term. As per the guidelines set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), large-cap funds must invest at least 80% of their fund corpus in large-cap stocks.

Best large-cap mutual funds for investment

Dr. Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research, Share India has shared three top large-cap mutual funds for the best return on your money.

1)Nippon India Large Cap Fund with 17% annual return,

2)SBI Bluechip Fund with a 15.22% annual return

3) Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund with a15.22% annual return.

Vinit Khandare, CEO and Founder, MyFundBazaar listed the three best large-cap mutual funds where investors can consider putting their money in 2023

1)HDFC Index Nifty 50 Fund

2)Nippon India Large Cap Fund (G)

3)Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund (G)

Tax and investment expert Balwant Jain advised to go for index funds if one is considering investing in large cap funds. Jain suggested one best large-cap mutual fund

1)UTI Nifty 50

Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers listed one best large-cap mutual funds for the best return on your money

1) Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund

Top performing large cap mutual funds: Key things to know

1)Nippon India Large Cap Fund

This fund has been in existence for more than 15 years now, and was launched on August 08, 2007. It has given an annualised return of 11.76% since the launch. The top constituent stocks include Larsen & Toubro Ltd, State Bank of India, ITC, and Axis Bank.

2)SBI Bluechip Fund

This fund has been in existence for 10 yrs 4 m, having been launched on 14 February, 2006. It has given an annualised return of 11.55% since the launch. The top constituent stocks include Larsen & Toubro Ltd, State Bank of India, ITC, Infosys, and Reliance Industries.

3) Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund scheme was launched on August 20, 2010. It has given an annualised return of 12.08% since the launch. The top constituent stocks include HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, and ITC.

4)Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund

This fund has been in existence for more than 20 years, having been launched on August 12, 2002. It has given an annualised return of 10.7% since the launch. The top constituent stocks include ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Reliance.

5) UTI Nifty 50

UTI Nifty 50 MF scheme was launched on March 6, 2000. It has given an annualised return of 11.4% since the launch. The top constituent stocks include ICICI Bank, HDFC, Infosys, and ITC.

6) HDFC Index Nifty 50 Fund

HDFC Index Nifty 50 Fund has given an annualised return of 14.53% since its launch in July 2002. The top constituent stocks include Reliance, HDFC Bank, HDFC, and ICICI Bank.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.