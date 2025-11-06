Mutual Funds: Start SIP of this amount to accumulate ₹1 crore in 15 years

Mutual Funds: Your monthly contribution via SIPs may fluctuate based on the rate of return your investment delivers. For example, when your investment grows at 12% per annum, you need an SIP of 20,016 and when it grows at 9%, you need an SIP of 26,426 to save 1 crore in 15 years

Vimal Chander Joshi
Updated6 Nov 2025, 06:03 PM IST
To meet your financial goals, you need consistent investment via systematic investment plan (SIP) over a long period
To meet your financial goals, you need consistent investment via systematic investment plan (SIP) over a long period

To achieve your financial goals by investing in mutual funds, it is pertinent to invest on a regular basis via a systematic investment plan (SIP). The investment made early in your career tends to grow disproportionately over time because the return that accrues in the first few years becomes the principal in later years, thus enabling the investment to grow at a faster pace in the later years.

Another important element to keep in mind while trying to achieve your financial goals is to be specific about your goals.

1 crore in 15 years

For example, if you believe that you will need 1 crore to meet your financial goal, which is due in 2040, i.e., 15 years from now, then it is essential to create your plan accordingly.

Here, we outline a monthly investment plan (by investing in mutual funds) to be able to accumulate 1 crore over a period of 15 years.

However, it is important to note that the monthly contribution required is a function of the rate of return that the investment is set to deliver.

For instance, if your portfolio gives an annual return of 9% (as the table below shows), the monthly contribution that would be required is 26,426, thus making the total contribution of 47.57 lakh.

SIP (Rs) Total investment (Rs) Rate of return (%)
20,016 36.03 Lakh 12
21,993 39.59 lakh 11
24,127 43.43 lakh 10
26,426 47.57 lakh 9

Double-digit returns

Likewise, when your investment grows at 10%, you will need to contribute 24,127 every month via SIPs, thus contributing 43.43 lakh in total over a decade and a half.

Similarly, when the investment is growing at 11% per year, the SIP amount that you need to invest would be lower, i.e., 21,993, thus making a total contribution of 39.59 lakh.

Also Read | Explained in 5 charts: Mutual funds and the art of pleasing shareholders

And finally, when the investment grows at 12%, you will need to contribute 20,016 every month, thus investing a total of 36.03 lakh.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.

For all personal finance updates, visit here

MintgenieMoneyMutual FundCompounding Effect
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceMutual Funds: Start SIP of this amount to accumulate ₹1 crore in 15 years
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.