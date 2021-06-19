Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Mutual Funds: Switching from growth to dividend option is taxable

Mutual Funds: Switching from growth to dividend option is taxable

Premium
Following a switch, the time period for short term or long-term capital gain is reset to the day of switching into the dividend option, even though the underlying portfolio in both growth and dividend option remained the same.
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

  • A switch transaction is considered as redemption from one scheme or option or plan and purchase in another scheme or option or plan. Hence, it attracts STT as well as Long Term Capital Gain Tax

I am switching from Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Plan Growth to Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Plan Dividend Payout Option after two years. I am not redeeming anything from the scheme. But the mutual fund is charging STT (Securities Transaction Tax) on this. What is that? The appreciation of growth scheme is Rs2,00,000. Will this switch attract LTCG (Long Term Capital Gain) tax?

I am switching from Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Plan Growth to Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Plan Dividend Payout Option after two years. I am not redeeming anything from the scheme. But the mutual fund is charging STT (Securities Transaction Tax) on this. What is that? The appreciation of growth scheme is Rs2,00,000. Will this switch attract LTCG (Long Term Capital Gain) tax?

Name Withheld

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Name Withheld

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Answer by Harshad Chetanwala, founder, MyWealthGrowth.com

A switch transaction is considered as redemption from one scheme or option or plan and purchase in another scheme or option or plan. In your case where you are switching from Growth to Dividend option, it will be considered as redemption from Growth and purchase in Dividend option. Hence, it will attract STT as well as Long Term Capital Gain Tax.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of investors, at slab rate. I would suggest you to continue with the growth plan and avoid these unnecessary transactions and taxation. Also, if you go ahead and switch right now, your time period for short term or long-term capital gain will be reset to the day you switched into the dividend option, even though the underlying portfolio in both growth and dividend option remained the same.

(Do you have personal finance queries? Send them to mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!