Mutual Funds, new TCS rates to demat accounts: Five personal finance rule changes taking place from next month2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 02:57 PM IST
October brings personal finance rule changes: Mutual fund folios require nominees by 30 September, TCS on overseas expenses, and Aadhaar for small savings, and more
Personal Finance rule changes from 1 October 2023: The deadline for adding nominees for mutual fund folios, demat, and trading accounts is 30 September 2023. New TCS rule on overseas expenses to come into effect from next month. This could also be the last month for exchanging ₹2,000 notes.