Mutual Funds that can help offset the currency impact on goals

The rupee touched a low of 76.87 to a dollar on Thursday and it is expected to remain weak on the back of the economic consequences of the covid-19 pandemic. One direct impact that a weakening rupee has on your personal finance is the way it will affect certain expenses such an education or healthcare planned abroad or the purchase of gold for a specific event like a wedding. A depreciation in the rupee pushes up the cost in rupee terms while an appreciation brings down the cost. It leads to uncertainty in the goal value. Investors saving for these goals can neither predict the direction of the rupee or the magnitude. In such a situation here are two mutual fund investment options that they can use to hedge or negate the impact of currency movements on the cost of meeting these expenses.

International Funds

International funds invest primarily in securities of foreign companies listed in foreign markets either directly i.e. actively managed funds or those that invest in international indices, such as the Nasdaq or the S&P 500.There are some funds that act as feeder funds where the investors’ money is invested in an identified mutual fund in the international market and then there are the fund of funds that invests in units of international funds. Since these mutual funds invest in foreign currency denominated stocks, say stocks listed on the US stock exchanges, it acts as a hedge against currency movements for Indian investors. When the education expenses have to be met the units in the international fund is redeemed. The redemption amount in rupees will include the impact of exchange rate and this sets off or nullifies the impact of currency on the cost of education that the investor has to bear. This is augmented by 3.5%- 4% per annum depreciation in the rupee on an average if you consider a long investment period and this significantly pushes up returns in rupee terms", he added countering the argument that investing in Indian markets give higher returns which can be used to offset the impact of currency. “For dollar-denominated expenses in the future an allocation to India-based US funds would help offset the currency fluctuation risks", said Kalpesh Asher, a financial planner. “But I would also allocate a portion to Indian equity markets too at this stage to give the corpus a chance to benefit from revival in the Indian economy and markets", he added.

Gold Funds

Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) and gold funds are schemes that investors should use to meet the need they may have to accumulate gold for gifting on the marriage of a child without the worries of price rise and issues related to purity, storage, insurance and such that come with holding physical gold. Typically, households buy gold jewelry over time with the intent of using them when the need arises. Investors can accumulate units of gold fund or ETF over time and redeem the gold units at the prevailing price of gold when it is required. The price of gold at which the units will be redeemed and the price at which the jewelry will be purchased will both be prevailing price of gold and thus investors will not face a price shock from currency movements or other demand and supply factors at the time when the expense has to be met. “For a rigid need for gold then the best way to accumulate for it would be paper gold such as gold funds and ETFs", said Asher. Asher also points out to the advantage of using an asset class like equity to meet the need if the goal is well into the future which may give the investor a better corpus and greater flexibility in how they choose to use the accumulated funds.

Given the volatility in currency movements, investors should invest into these funds using systematic investment plans so that they can take advantage of interim price movements.

