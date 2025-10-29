Mutual Funds: 5 new offers open for subscription in November — Axis, Kotak, Groww, Zerodha and more

Mutual Funds: In November, retail investors can choose one of five new fund offers (NFOs) across a spectrum of categories. Five AMCs (asset management companies) have rolled out their new funds: Axis Mutual Fund, Choice Mutual Fund, Groww, Kotak and Zerodha Mutual Fund.

There is one arbitrage passive fund of fund by Axis Mutual Fund, two mid-cap funds by Groww, Nifty Chemicals ETF by Kotak Mahindra and an index fund by Zerodha Mutual Fund.

Let us find out more about these schemes here:

NFOs up for grabs in November. See details I. Axis Income Plus Arbitrage Passive FOF: Axis Mutual Fund launched this scheme on 28 October and will close on 11 November. The scheme aims to generate returns by investing in passive debt-oriented mutual fund schemes and arbitrage funds. Investors can invest as low as ₹100 in this fund. You can click here for further details.

II. Groww Nifty Midcap 150 ETF: This scheme was launched on 28 October and will close on 11 November. The minimum amount required for this open-ended scheme is ₹500.

III. Groww Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund: This scheme was launched on 28 October and will close on 11 November. It will generate long-term capital growth by investing in securities of the Nifty Midcap 150 Index in the same proportion to provide returns that track the total return of the Nifty Midcap 150 Index. Investors can make a minimum investment of ₹500 in this fund.

IV. Kotak Nifty Chemicals ETF: This scheme was launched on 23 October and will end on 6 November. The fund will make investments in the composition of the Nifty Chemicals Index and generate returns that are commensurate with the performance of the Nifty Chemicals Index. One can invest a minimum of ₹5,000 in this scheme.

V. Zerodha BSE Sensex Index Fund: Zerodha Mutual Fund launched this scheme on 20 October and will close on 3 November. This fund will make a passive investment in equity, replicating the composition of the BSE SENSEX Index. You can visit here for details.

Meanwhile, Choice Mutual Fund rolled out Choice Gold ETF on 24 October, but it will close a day before November, i.e., on 31 October 2025. Read more about investing in gold ETFs here.