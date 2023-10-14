Mutual funds: These categories got a thumbs up in the first 6 months, what should investors do now?
In the first six months of calendar year, highest inflow was seen in the small cap funds followed by mid-caps while large caps saw redemptions to the tune of ₹5,697 crore. Index funds received inflows to the tune of nearly ₹4,200 crore in the past six months.
Small cap mutual funds received a thumbs up from retail and institutional investors, thus pushing the total inflows in the first six months to the tune of ₹22,048 crore. The AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) data shows this to be highest among mutual fund categories based on the market capitalisation.