Investment in mutual funds (MFs) is fast growing among millennials, because it helps in building a portfolio even for those who don't have a big amount. SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) in equity schemes has been the preferred route to begin the investing journey. Through a SIP, you can invest a small sum regularly- weekly, monthly, quarterly, or bi-annually, as per your comfort. When you invest in a mutual fund through SIP, the principal amount keeps growing every year, and so does your return. This is the power of compounding that helps an investor in growing his wealth and becoming rich.