Investment in mutual funds (MFs) is fast growing among millennials, because it helps in building a portfolio even for those who don't have a big amount. SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) in equity schemes has been the preferred route to begin the investing journey. Through a SIP, you can invest a small sum regularly- weekly, monthly, quarterly, or bi-annually, as per your comfort. When you invest in a mutual fund through SIP, the principal amount keeps growing every year, and so does your return. This is the power of compounding that helps an investor in growing his wealth and becoming rich.

According to a weekly report by SMC Global Securities Ltd., sixteen mutual fund schemes gave over 40% returns in the last 3 years

These 16 Mutual fund schemes gave over 40% returns in the last 3 years

1)Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund - Reg - Growth- 41.90%

2)SBI Magnum Midcap Fund - Growth 40.30 %

3)HDFC Small Cap Fund  48.10%

4)Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund - Growth 45.60%

5)Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 50.60%

6)Tata Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 45.70%

7)Quant Small Cap Fund-Growth 63.70%

8)HSBC Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 47.60%

9)Sundaram Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 43%

10)Edelweiss Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 43.30%

11)ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund - Growth 47.50%

12)Nifty Smallcap 250 42%

13)S&P BSE SMALL CAP 41.70%

14)Quant Flexi Cap Fund - Growth 41.30%

15)Nippon India Multi Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 41.50%

16)Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund - Reg - G 40.50%

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Updated: 30 May 2023, 02:54 PM IST
