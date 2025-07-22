Best Mutual Funds: These flexi caps gave more than 20 percent annualised return in past 5 years

What do you do when you plan to invest in a mutual fund scheme and not sure which one is worth investing into? More often than not, investors examine the past returns of a scheme and compare the same with those of others in the same category e.g. one large cap fund with other large cap funds, and one hybrid with other hybrid schemes.

Typically, past returns do not guarantee future returns, but they certainly give an indication of how the scheme has been performing in the recent past and what trajectory of returns it could take in future.

Here, we list out the top performing flexi cap mutual funds which have delivered more than 20 percent annualised return in the past five years. This means if someone had invested ₹one lakh five years ago, the investment would have swelled to ₹2.48 lakh by now.

Flexi Cap Mutual Funds Flexi cap mutual funds refer to schemes which have invested a minimum of 65 percent in equity and equity-related instruments. These schemes are flexible to invest in schemes across market capitalisation i.e., large cap, small cap and mid cap.

There are 40 flexi cap mutual fund schemes with total AUM (assets under management) of ₹4.94 lakh crore, shows the latest AMFI data as on June 30, 2025.

Flexi Cap mutual funds Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap 21.33 Bank of India Flexi Cap 27.16 DSP Flexi Cap 21.05 Edelweiss Flexi Cap 22.68 Franklin India Flexi Cap 25.21 HDFC Flexi Cap Fund 28.50 HSBC Flexi Cap Fund 22.54 JM Flexi Cap 25.50 Parag Parikh Flexi Cap 23.96 Quant Flexi Cap 30.56 Union Flexi Cap 21

(Source: AMFI; returns as on July 21, 2025)

As one can see from the table above, HDFC flexi Cap fund gave 28.50 percent annualised return in the past five years, Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund has delivered 25.21 percent return and Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund delivered 27.16 percent return.

Meanwhile, it is important to mention here that the historical returns do not guarantee future returns. In other words, just because a scheme has delivered good returns in the past, it does not mean that it will surely deliver good returns in the future as well.