These top-performing multi-asset allocation funds delivered over 15% returns in 2025: Check the list

If you are considering investing in a mutual fund, it is recommended that you examine the past returns of that scheme and compare them with those of its peers in the same category.

Although past returns of a mutual fund scheme do not guarantee future returns, they definitely set the tone for its future performance.

Here, we review the past performance of multi-asset allocation funds and select those that have delivered an annualised return of at least 18% in 2025.

What are multi-asset allocation funds? For the uninitiated, multi-asset allocation funds refer to those mutual funds that provide exposure to a wide range of asset classes, offering a high level of diversification. Asset classes in which multi-asset funds may invest include equity and fixed income instruments, index-tracking funds, financial derivatives, and precious metals, such as gold.

Multi Asset Allocation Return in 2025 (%) Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund 18.71 Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund 19.15 Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund 19.31 DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund 22.61 ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund 18.01 Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund 21.98 Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund 20.73 Mirae Asset Multi Asset Allocation Fund 18.06 Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund 19.15 SBI MAAF 18.86 Sundaram 19.67 Union Multi Asset Allocation Fund 19.72

Other high-performing multi-asset allocation funds include the Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund (18.71%), the Union Multi Asset Allocation Fund (19.72%) and the Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund (19.15%).

Meanwhile, it is vital to note that past returns do not necessarily replicate in the near future. In other words, just because a mutual fund has given exceptional performance in the past, it does not mean it will continue to deliver the same performance in future.

It is, therefore, recommended to consider an array of other vital factors as well before deciding to invest in a specific scheme. These factors include, but are not limited to, the past performance of the fund manager (in the case of an active mutual fund), the fund's category and overall macroeconomic conditions.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.