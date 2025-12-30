These top-performing multi-asset allocation funds delivered over 15% returns in 2025: Check the list

Multi-asset funds provide exposure to a diverse range of asset classes, offering a high degree of diversification typically associated with institutional investing. These funds may invest in a range of conventional equity and fixed-income strategies, index-tracking funds and financial derivatives.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published30 Dec 2025, 08:56 PM IST
Here we have listed multi asset mutual funds which have delivered over 17% annualised return in 2025
Here we have listed multi asset mutual funds which have delivered over 17% annualised return in 2025

If you are considering investing in a mutual fund, it is recommended that you examine the past returns of that scheme and compare them with those of its peers in the same category.

Although past returns of a mutual fund scheme do not guarantee future returns, they definitely set the tone for its future performance.

Here, we review the past performance of multi-asset allocation funds and select those that have delivered an annualised return of at least 18% in 2025.

What are multi-asset allocation funds?

For the uninitiated, multi-asset allocation funds refer to those mutual funds that provide exposure to a wide range of asset classes, offering a high level of diversification. Asset classes in which multi-asset funds may invest include equity and fixed income instruments, index-tracking funds, financial derivatives, and precious metals, such as gold.

Multi Asset AllocationReturn in 2025 (%)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund18.71
Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund19.15
Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund19.31
DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund22.61
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund18.01
Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund21.98
Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund20.73
Mirae Asset Multi Asset Allocation Fund18.06
Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund19.15
SBI MAAF18.86
Sundaram19.67
Union Multi Asset Allocation Fund19.72

Return in 2025

As shown in the table above, top-performing multi-asset allocation funds have delivered returns of over 20% this year. These include DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund (22.61%), Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund (21.98%) and Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund (20.73%).

Other high-performing multi-asset allocation funds include the Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund (18.71%), the Union Multi Asset Allocation Fund (19.72%) and the Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund (19.15%).

Meanwhile, it is vital to note that past returns do not necessarily replicate in the near future. In other words, just because a mutual fund has given exceptional performance in the past, it does not mean it will continue to deliver the same performance in future.

It is, therefore, recommended to consider an array of other vital factors as well before deciding to invest in a specific scheme. These factors include, but are not limited to, the past performance of the fund manager (in the case of an active mutual fund), the fund's category and overall macroeconomic conditions.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.

For all personal finance updates, visit here

MoneyMutual Fund
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceThese top-performing multi-asset allocation funds delivered over 15% returns in 2025: Check the list
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.