Mutual funds to invest 5,000 per month for 10 years

I wish to invest in share market for long term of more than 10 years. I can’t invest big amount so I decided to invest ₹5,000 every month. Please suggest stocks/ funds for investment?

-Ankur Porwal

By Balwant Jain, investment and tax expert

In my opinion investing in stock market directly is a full time job and everyone can not do that so do it through experts i.e. please invest your money through mutual fund schemes whose managers are professionally trained in making investments and understand the art and science of investing.

You do not need big money to invest in mutual funds. You can start with as small amount as ₹100 to start investing in mutual funds through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). You can increase your SIP amount as and when your income goes up in future. Even if you have large sum of money to invest, please do not invest the same at one go in equity. Please put the money in any liquid fund and invest it in the equity fund of the same house through system transfer plan (STP).

You can invest ₹5,000 in the following schemes through monthly SIPs

Axis Blue Chip Fund ₹2,500

DSP Midcap Fund ₹2,500

SBI Small Cap Fund ₹2,500

Keep an eye on the schemes in which you have invested. Review your investments at least once in a year and do corrective steps in case the particular fund is not performing well as compared to its benchmark consistently.

