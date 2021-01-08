Mutual funds to invest 5,000 per month for 10 years

You do not need big money to invest in mutual funds. You can start with as small amount as ₹100 to start investing in mutual funds through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). You can increase your SIP amount as and when your income goes up in future. Even if you have large sum of money to invest, please do not invest the same at one go in equity. Please put the money in any liquid fund and invest it in the equity fund of the same house through system transfer plan (STP).