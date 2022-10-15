Mutual funds to NPS scheme: 4 investment options to beat inflation in long term4 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 05:14 PM IST
- Portfolio management: Long term investors should assume 7% annual inflation growth while investing, say experts
Portfolio management: Basic motto of long term investment is to create a fund for a long term goal like marriage of child, financial needs post-retirement, etc. However, to meet one's long term investment goal, one needs to beat inflation growth during the investment period.