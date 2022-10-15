Mutual funds to NPS scheme: 4 investment options to beat inflation in long term

Advising NPS account holders to keep equity-debt exposure in 50:50 ratio, Kartik Jhaveri, Director — Investments at Transcend Capital said, "NPS account holders are advised to choose debt equity exposure in 50:50 ratio. In that case long term equity exposure will yield 12 per cent return and debt would yield 8 epr cent return. So, overall net return from their NPS investment would be around 10 per cent (6 + 4), which would beat inflation with ease." He said that here in NPS scheme, one would be able to claim income tax exemption on annual investment up to ₹2 lakh in single financial year as well.