Mutual funds: Top 5 factors to look at while selecting an investment plan

4] Sharpe ratio: Speaking on what sharpe ratio mean for a mutual funds investor; Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers said, "Sharpe ratio in mutual funds is used to calculate the risk-adjusted return of a mutual fund plan. Basically, it informs an investor about how much extra return it would receive on holding a risky asset. It become quite handy for a potential investor if he or she has to choose any one of the mutual funds plans that have yielded almost same return to its investors in last few years." However, he strictly advised mutual fund investors to use this mutual funds formula while comparing mutual fund plans of the same category.

