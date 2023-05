Investing in mutual funds has become increasingly popular over the years. If you want to grow your money, make sure to put it in long-term mutual funds. Let's take a look at the top four developments in one week that MF investors must know

HDFC Mutual Fund said that the closing date of the New Fund Offering (NFO) of its first defence sector fund in India, the HDFC Defence Fund (HDF) has been shifted to an earlier date from June 2 to May 30. The NFO was launched on May 19. Via the NFO, HDF aims to invest a minimum of 80 percent of the corpus in shares of defence and allied sector companies.

Kotak Mutual Fund launches Kotak NIFTY 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund has launched Kotak NIFTY 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating/ tracking the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index. The new fund offer of the scheme is open for subscription and will close on June 8.

UTI Mutual Fund launches UTI S&P BSE Housing Index Fund

UTI Mutual Fund has launched UTI S&P BSE Housing Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking S&P BSE Housing Total Return Index (TRI). The new fund offer of the scheme is open for subscription and will close on June 5. The scheme will open for purchase and redemption within five business days from the date of allotment.

UTI Mutual Fund launches UTI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund

UTI Mutual Fund has launched UTI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking NIFTY50 Equal Weight Total Return Index (TRI). The new fund offer of the scheme is open for subscription and will close on June 5. The scheme will open for purchase and redemption within five business days from the date of allotment. The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against NIFTY50 Equal Weight TRI.