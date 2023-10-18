Mutual Funds: Top-performing large, mid and small-cap funds in last 10 years
Investing in mutual funds is a great way to earn market-linked returns. Investors looking to benefit from market movement may put money in some of the best-performing mutual fund schemes to achieve their financial goals in time.
With so many mutual fund houses launching new fund offers (NFOs) every month and the old ones plying in the market to create wealth, many old and new investors are eager to know which of them can help them create wealth. Of course, there are some of the best-performing mutual funds that have earned returns to investors beyond anticipation. Though past returns are not and should not be deemed as the benchmark for future returns, they say a lot about fund performance and why mutual funds offering high returns at low expense ratios are always preferred over their peers.